Commissioner clears Premier Furey of conflict of interest

The Commissioner for Legislative Standards has found there is no objective evidence that Premier Andrew Furey violated legislation or the MHA Code of Conduct with his trip to a fishing lodge owned by John Risley. Commissioner Ann Chafe released her report today, in response to a complaint filed by Opposition House Leader Barry Petten.
Petten wanted an investigation into whether Furey was in a conflict of interest for visiting Risley’s Labrador fishing lodge while Risely’s company, World Energy GH2, was seeking to establish a commercial wind-hydrogen project. Chafe wrote that the Clerk of the Executive Council firmed an ethical wall has been established to avoid placing Furey in conflict of interest. She also reviewed a receipt confirming that the trip was paid for by personal funds from his wife as a gift. Chafe wrote that when the evidence is viewed objectively, she finds no basis for conflict of interest, a violation of the code of conduct, or applicable legislation.
There is no evidence that Premier Furey furthered the private interests of himself or his family.