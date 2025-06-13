Commissionaires Newfoundland and Labrador celebrates 75 years of veteran-focused service

The Commissionaires Newfoundland and Labrador recently marked its 75th anniversary, commemorating decades of trusted service and support for veterans across the province. Established in 1950, the organization has grown into the largest private sector employer of veterans in Newfoundland and Labrador, with a mission rooted in purpose, professionalism, and public service.

As a not-for-profit, Commissionaires NL reinvests every dollar earned into job creation, training, and support programs for veterans and civilians alike while maintaining a presence in public and private sector security services.

“For 75 years, our Commissionaires have stood as a bridge between military and civilian life, providing veterans with meaningful careers and contributing to the safety of our communities,” said Chair of the Board of Governors, Brigadier General (Ret’d) Tony Stack. “We are extremely proud of our legacy and grateful to the many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who have worn the uniform.”

In addition to reinvesting into the people of the organization, Commissionaires NL has given back to the community it serves by financially supporting organizations like The Last Post Fund, whose mission is to ensure that no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at the time of death; The Royal Newfoundland Regiment Memorial High School Hockey Tournament; and the 2025 Canada Games.

Commissionaires NL recently hosted a private anniversary celebration to commemorate its long-standing history and prevalence in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires in Canada.