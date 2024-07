In alignment with the City’s Paid Parking Management Strategy (PPMS), City Council has approved reductions for commercial parking permit monthly rates, as follows:

Prince Street Lot – From $175 to $150

City Hall Garage Level 5 – From $175 to $100

Central/Livingstone Street – From $146 to $100

Queen’s Road – From $146 to $80

Gower Street – From $146 to $80

Plymouth Road – From $146 to $80

Water Street East – From $115 to $60

This change came into effect on Wednesday, July 3.