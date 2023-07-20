Come From Away returns to thrill audiences in Gander

There is good news for ticket holders of the much anticipated and sold-out production of Come From Away in Gander. After an undisclosed illness for the cancellation of nearly two weeks of pre-shows, the off-Broadway performance returned to thrill audiences last night. It was an unexpected setback as the sold-out shows were forced to hit pause and ticket holders were notified of the cancellations – many who had booked hotels and stays around the show schedule.

Each show has roughly 400 ticket holders but the unknown illness swept through the cast and crew. The show is back on with an official opening July 22. The shows executive producer, Micheal Rubinoff says last night’s performance was met with overwhelming approvals from an excited audience. Rubinoff says it’s been a moving experience for the cast and crew to be met with such enthusiasm.