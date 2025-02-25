Come From Away cast in Gander announced for season 3

Michael Rubinoff has announced the exceptional cast, band, and creative team for the third season of Come From Away, directed by Jillian Keiley.

Running from June 29 to August 31, 2025, at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, the production welcomes Kelly-Ann Evans, one of the province’s most dynamic and celebrated entertainers, to the company as Bonnie and Others. Evans joins an incredible ensemble, which includes returning original Come From Away Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, reprising her role as Beverley and Others, and Astrid Van Wieren, returning as Diane and Others.

Joining the production for the first time are Dharma Bizier (Stand B’y), Starr Domingue (Hannah & Others), and Izad Etemadi (Kevin J & Others), each bringing new energy and passion to the beloved show.

The production also sees the return of several Newfoundland and Labrador talents, including Gander’s own Ryan Alexander (Stand B’y), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), and Kiertsen Noel (Stand B’y), as well as performers who come from away, including Jahlen Barnes (Stand B’y), Cyrus Lane (Nick & Others), Darrell Morris Jr. (Bob & Others), and Michael Torontow (Kevin T & Others).

Come From Away previews June 29 – July 5, 2025, with an official opening night on July 6, 2025. The show runs until August 31, 2025.