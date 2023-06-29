Come By Chance Fire Department mourns after answering call to one of their own

The Come By Chance Fire Department is mourning one of their own, after answering a devastating call on Wednesday night.
In a Facebook post, the fire department says they answered a call to one of their own, that will forever be remembered as one of the most difficult emergency responses for their members personally.
“Firefighter Cory Smith was as dedicated as we could possibly have asked for and losing him tonight has us heartbroken. You will never be replaced and you will always be remembered.”
Police searching for wanted man Wallace HiscockBy Web Team — 5 months ago
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is requesting the assistance of the public with locating wanted person Wallace Hiscock, 31, in relation to a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of HISCOCK are asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.
RCMP dismantles synthetic firearm manufacturing and trafficking operation in Harbour GraceBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
Police have dismantled a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26, in Harbour Grace.
49-year-old John Byrne and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and are charged with a number of serious criminal offences.
The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.
The following items were located and seized from inside the home:
- 16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored
- A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing
- A large quantity of 3D printed magazines
- A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts
- A 3D printer
- A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers
- 10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles
- A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour
NTV's Rosie Mullaley is covering the story, and will have more information at 6:00PM, on the NTV Evening Newshour.
City of St. John’s releases Canada Day and Memorial Day Holiday scheduleBy Web Team — 7 hours ago
Due to the Canada Day and Memorial Day holiday all recreation facilities, community centres, and the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed on Saturday, July 1.
-Most City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 3.
-All recreation facilities will be open on Monday, July 3.
-The outdoor pools at Bannerman Park and Bowring Park will be open starting on Sunday, July 2; the splash pads will be in operation 9 a.m. to dusk daily. Pool schedules are available online.
-Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday.
-The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
-All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday, July 3 is not a Shops Closing Holiday.
-Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled on Monday, July 3, starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles that are not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.
-The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be open on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Post Views: 141