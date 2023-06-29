Come By Chance Fire Department mourns after answering call to one of their own

The Come By Chance Fire Department is mourning one of their own, after answering a devastating call on Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, the fire department says they answered a call to one of their own, that will forever be remembered as one of the most difficult emergency responses for their members personally.

“Firefighter Cory Smith was as dedicated as we could possibly have asked for and losing him tonight has us heartbroken. You will never be replaced and you will always be remembered.”