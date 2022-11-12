Collisions cause significant damage, but result in no injuries

Two vehicles were extensively damaged following a collision at Hamilton Avenue and Shaw Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were no injuries to reports, however four vehicles were extensively damaged following two separate collisions in St. John’s on Saturday night.

The first occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Shaw Street, at about 9:45 p.m.. That crash damaged the front ends of two vehicles, while a third suffered minor damage. Paramedics assessed the occupants of those vehicles, however no one requested to be taken to hospital.

A collision at Brier Avenue and Old Pennywell Road caused significant damage to two vehicles. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Roughly ten minutes later emergency crews were called to a second collision, at the intersection of Old Pennywell Road and Brier Avenue. Two vehicles had collided in a t-bone collision, which caused significant damage to both vehicles. Paramedics arrived to assess the occupants of both cars, but were not required to take anyone to hospital.

Roads were dark in heavy rain at the time of both collisions.