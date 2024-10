A collision at a busy St. John’s intersection on Thursday evening slowed traffic in the area and caused significant damage to both vehicles involved.

The collision happened about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road. Two SUV’s collided head-on, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. In total, four people were assessed by first responders, however no one was taken to hospital. Traffic was slowed in all directions until the scene could be cleared.

There were no injuries reported following a collision at Kenmount Road and Polina Road on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)