Collision sends at least two to hospital

At least two people were taken to hospital following a collision at Thorburn Rd. and Goldstone St. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

At least two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Thorburn Road and Goldstone Street at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening following the crash. The two vehicles involved, a sedan and SUV, sustained extensive damage after colliding head-on. Reports from the scene indicate at least two people were taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was cleared.