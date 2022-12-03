Collision in Mount Pearl results in no injuries

There were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews were called to the intersection of Old Placentia Road and Richard Nolan Drive at about 8:45 p.m. following the crash, which left two vehicles significantly damaged. The occupants of both vehicles were assessed by paramedics, but did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared. First responders’ duties were complicated by motorists attempting to drive through the scene despite the presence of emergency vehicles and safety cones blocking lanes of travel.