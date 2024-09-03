Cold front brings rain to the Avalon Peninsula Tuesday

A cold front is moving across eastern Newfoundland this morning. Ahead of the front we are seeing rain over the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas as of 6:38 AM NDT. Some showers are located behind the front near Milltown-Head of Bay d’Espoir.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain will continue on the Avalon Peninsula throughout much of the day before ending late this afternoon or early this evening. The rain will end to the west by 9 or 10 AM; however, some afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms will develop along and near the West Coast this afternoon and will draft eastward toward interior and central areas. Skies west of the Avalon will generally be sunny until the showers kick off later today. High temperatures reach the middle to upper teens across the Island today.
Labrador will see sunshine this morning give way to more clouds this afternoon as another cold front begins to drop in from the north. The showers will be most prevalent in the west and north later today. Highs in the Big Land reach the mid to upper teens in the southeast, and near 10º elsewhere.
THE EXTENDED
Beyond today, the weather across NL looks pretty calm over the next couple of days, however it will be cooler as some transient cool air is moving through. I’ll have your full forecast later today on this site and NTV.
Have a great Tuesday!
Eddie