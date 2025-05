Route 3 between Ruby Line and Doyle’s Road will be closed this Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to facilitate the removal of Cochrane Pond Bridge for repairs to the structure.

There will be a detour around the closed portion and motorists will need to use Ruby Line, Back Line and Doyle’s Road.

An additional temporary closure of Route 3 will be necessary in the coming weeks to reinstall the bridge once the repairs have been completed.