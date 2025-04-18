Cocaine identified as lead drug responsible for overdose deaths in NL, RCMP NL warns users of high purity street-level cocaine

RCMP NL is warning drug users of the dangers in using cocaine. Recent seizures in this province have determined that current street-level quantities of cocaine are of an extremely high potency. Cocaine currently is the leading drug causing toxicity (overdose) deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

While fentanyl is a highly toxic and dangerous substance, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has confirmed that cocaine is the most prevalent drug responsible for toxicity deaths within Newfoundland and Labrador. The OCME is reporting a marked increase in both cocaine and fentanyl related toxicity deaths since 2023.

The OCME has reported a total of 158 toxicity deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador between 2023-2024, of which 87% were accidental deaths. 49% of these deaths involved cocaine alone while 18 % of these deaths involved fentanyl and/or analogs of fentanyl alone. In the remaining deaths, a number of other drugs were detected, including other stimulants such as methylphenidate, ecstasy (MDMA), and amphetamines, other opioids such as morphine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, as well as various Benzodiazepines

“Cocaine has caused significant harms in this province in recent years with respect to mortality and hospitalizations,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Nash Denic.

The number of deaths where cocaine has been implicated has steadily risen since 2021 with sharp increases in 2023 and 2024.”

With drastic changes in the potency of street-level cocaine over the past couple of years, the province has seen drastic increases in the number of cocaine toxicity deaths. From 2018-2022, the province had an annual average of 14 toxicity deaths attributed solely to cocaine. Between 2023-2024, this average has more than doubled, with an annual average of 36 deaths attributed solely to cocaine.

RCMP Federal Policing Eastern Region has seen a dramatic increase in the purity of street-level cocaine seized in the province, noting recent purity levels between 94-96%. “Up until about 2-3 years ago, cocaine seized at the street-level in the province was on average 15%-20% pure,” said Inspector David Emberley of RCMP Federal Policing–Eastern Region. “In the last couple of years, this purity level has risen to an average of over 90% purity, which can easily result in overdose and death. Unfortunately, many people have a cavalier attitude towards cocaine use and are likely not aware of its fatal impacts.”