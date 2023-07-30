Coast to coast motorcycle ride to combat stigma surrounding PTSD in the province

Advocates are continuing to show their support for Jane Doe, as Douglas Snelgrove was released from jail on bail on Friday, while awaiting an appeal decision.

The ‘Thank You’ project was started by Ashley MacDonald back in 2017, where people from across Newfoundland and Labrador made thank-you cards, to support, and thank Jane Doe for her bravery.

Since 2017, Jane Doe went on to endure three criminal trials, and the Thank You project grew in many ways over the years. From thank-you cards, to graphics made for Facebook, to huge billboards.

MacDonald says she never could have imagined the project would still be ongoing in 2023, but says she, and other advocates will continue to show their support in any way they can.

Douglas Snelgrove was granted bail on Friday, as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.

NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.

In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.

Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.