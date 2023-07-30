News

Coast to coast motorcycle ride to combat stigma surrounding PTSD in the province

By Web Team
Published on July 30, 2023 at 8:28 pm

A coast to coast motorcycle ride to combat stigma surrounding PTSD has made its way to Newfoundland and Labrador.

It’s known as a ‘rolling’ fundraiser, in support of veterans, active duty military, and first responders. 

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top