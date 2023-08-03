News

Coast Guard conducts exercises in oil spill response and rescues at sea

By Becky Daley
Published on August 3, 2023 at 4:53 pm
Updated on August 3, 2023 8:17 pm

The Canadian Coast Guard is conducting exercises in oil spill response and rescues at sea. NTV’s Becky Daley went aboard for the mission.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top