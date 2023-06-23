CNN’s Anderson Cooper among numerous journalists in St. John’s to cover tragedy, extensive interview with NTV at 6

It’s a story that captivated the world. A submersible, destined for the Titanic wreckage, lost at sea while the globe held out hope for days. On Thursday, there was confirmation that the search had ended in heartbreak. A “catastophic explosion” claimed the lives of all five on board the Titan.

Media outlets from all over the world descended on St. John’s, including CNN and its most identifiable anchor, Anderson Cooper.

When news breaks, anywhere in the world – from the front lines to small-town tragedy – Anderson Cooper is there to tell the story. This week, right here in St. John’s, he shared the latest story, the loss of the Titan.

One of many media outlets in St. John’s this week – from the BBC to American and Canadian stations – CNN’s Anderson Cooper is perhaps one of the world’s most-known. He’s been in the business for over three decades, and this, just his second time in the province. Cooper arrived in the province late Wednesday and has been on the ground, updating viewers around the clock.

