Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a media availability tomorrow to discuss the fall influenza and COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The availability will take place in the Media Centre, East Block, Confederation Building, at 11:30 a.m.

The availability will also be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook account. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will be covering the event.