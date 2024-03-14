CMHA-NL Partners with Ethree for Digital Mental Health and Wellness Course

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ethree have collaborated to launch a new online course centred around enhancing mental health and wellness in the workplace.

The interactive course takes about an hour to complete and is designed to elevate awareness and understanding of mental health issues, equip individuals with the skills to foster a supportive work environment and tackle the stigma associated with mental health.

The course can be accessed through Ethree’s online platform, ethreeonline.ca. This initiative not only aims to educate but also to empower participants to make a positive impact in their workplaces and communities.