Health News

Closures at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre and Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre

Posted: September 15, 2023 7:22 am
By Kyle Brookings


Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has advised that emergency services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre will be closed due to human resource challenges from today at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 17 at 8:00 a.m.

Emergency services will also be unavailable at the Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley from today to September 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top