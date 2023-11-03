Closure of Emergency Services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has advised that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed this evening starting at 8:00 p.m. to Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. and from Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

The closure is due to human resource challenges.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.