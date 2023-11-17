Closure of Emergency Services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

NL Health Services is advising the public that emergency services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed due to human resource challenges from: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.