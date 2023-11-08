Closure of Emergency Services at Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre

Emergency services at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporarily closed today beginning at 8:00 p.m. and will reopen Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says the closure is due to human resource challenges.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.

While emergency services are closed, all other services will continue as usual at the facility.