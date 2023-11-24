Closure of Emergency Services and Virtual ER at Dr. Y. K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre

There will be temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley due to human resource challenges this weekend and next week.

Beginning today at 8:00 a.m., on-site emergency services will be supported by Virtual ER until Monday at 6:00 a.m.

On Monday, November 27 there will be a temporary closure at 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. and then a Virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The ER will open as normal at 5:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.