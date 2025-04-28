Clifford Small returning to Ottawa after defending his seat in Central Newfoundland

It is a key win for the Conservatives.

Incumbent Clifford Small is returning to Ottawa after defending his seat in Central Newfoundland.

Small faced a tough challenge from former Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association President Dr. Lynette Powell, who ran for the Liberals. Darian Vincent was the NDP candidate.

Small ran a campaign that focused heavily on the cost of living and the fishery, and those issues resonated with voters.

Small grew up in Wild Cove, White Bay and worked in engineering design until 1994 when he started a fishing business. Following that, he opened several restaurants. He was the first Conservative MP from this province since Peter Penashue resigned in 2013. He endorsed Pierre Poilievre in the 2022 Conservative leadership election. In October of 2022, Poilievre appointed him as Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Shadow Minister.