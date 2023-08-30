Clear and dry road conditions, for now

Roads across the province this morning and clear and dry with good visibility, conditions are expected to deteriorate as rain moves in later today. Watch out for moose.

All provincial ferries are on time with the exception of the MV Marine Voyager which left Francois due to an emergency.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating an impact on crossings to both Port aux Basques and Argentia.

Air Canada flights 7718 and 8021 at the Deer Lake Regional Airport are cancelled. Air Canada flight 8050 at Gander International Airport is cancelled. Flights at the St. John’s International Airport are on time.