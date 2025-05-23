Clean up on Sunday on the Outer Ring Road

The Outer Ring Road will be closed for a period on Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a clean-up of litter and large discarded items.

The closure is necessary to ensure a safe environment for all crews working on and near the highway.

Traffic control will be in place on the highway to guide motorists and ease the flow of traffic.

The closure will be in place from Kenmount Road to the Logy Bay Road interchange. During the clean-up, barricades will be erected to prohibit access at all entry points. This includes Logy Bay Road, East White Hills Road, Torbay Road, Aberdeen Avenue, Portugal Cove Road, Allandale Road, Team Gushue Highway, Thorburn Road, and Topsail Road.