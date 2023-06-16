Clean St. John’s looking for artists interested in painting art for traffic boxes

Clean St. John’s and the City of St. John’s are looking for visual artists to design and create painted art for traffic boxes.

Each year, the creative work of local artists shines on traffic control boxes found at intersections throughout St. John’s. The boxes provide unique outdoor canvases for artists and brighten up otherwise plain corners of our City.

Clean St. John’s provides honorariums and exposure to local artists through business and individual sponsorships as well as program support from the City of St. John’s. In addition to building on the colourful character St. John’s is known for, the artwork has also been successful in reducing unwanted graffiti on the traffic boxes.

For more information about the program visit www.cleanstjohns.ca or email [email protected]