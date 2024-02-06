Clarenville RCMP responds to hit and run, woman arrested for impaired driving

A woman is facing criminal charges, including impaired driving, following a hit and run in Clarenville on the night of Feb. 3.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night, Clarenville RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision that occurred on Balbo Drive in Clarenville. A pedestrian was struck from behind by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. Luckily, the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

The described vehicle and driver were located a short time later on Random Island, just before midnight, thanks to reports from the public of an impaired driver.

She showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. Back at the detachment, the woman provided breath samples over the legal limit. She was held for court on Sunday morning and released after that appearance on conditions not to operate a vehicle and not to consume alcohol. She will appear in court again in March to answer to charges of impaired driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.



The vehicle was seized and impounded. The woman was ticketed, as well, for operating the vehicle with a suspended license due to previous impaired driving charges still before the courts.

The investigation is continuing.