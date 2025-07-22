Clarenville RCMP requesting public assistance in identifying suspects in break and enter

Clarenville RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals following a break, enter and theft that occurred in the Clarenville area on Saturday.

On July 19, 2025 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police responded to a break and enter at a residence in the Clarenville area. A credit card belonging to a resident of the home was stolen in the break and enter, and was later used at stores in the area.

Video surveillance captured two individuals around the same time as credit card purchase alerts received by the card’s owner. Police are looking to speak to the individuals in the attached photos. A grey-blue Nissan sedan is also seen in these surveillance photos.

Anyone having information on the identity of these individuals or information about the break, enter and theft is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.