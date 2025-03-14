Clarenville RCMP investigates fraud, nearly $30,000 recovered

Clarenville RCMP worked with the Toronto Police Service and Canada Post following a report of a fraud earlier this month and recovered nearly $30,000 that was destined for a scammer in Ontario.

On March 1, RCMP received a report of a suspected scam. The victims, an elderly couple, sent nearly $30,000 in the mail through Canada Post to an individual and an address in Ontario.

The scammer had advised the victims that they were being investigated by their banking institution. After a number of calls placed back and forth, the scammer gained access to the victim’s computer. After an attempted suspicious transaction, the victim’s bank account was frozen. The scammer informed the victim that they had deposited funds into the victim’s account and needed the victim to withdraw the money to send to those who were assisting with the investigation.

Canada Post managed to intercept the package before it arrived at its intended destination. The money was returned to the victims.

The Toronto Police Service has been engaged and the investigation is continuing.