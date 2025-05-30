Clarenville RCMP asking for help locating missing child

Clarenville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing eight year old child.

Adalyn Skinner, who is autistic, was last seen running into a wooded area of Random Island at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is described as being four feet tall, and weighing seventy pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Adalyn was last seen wearing a black shirt, purple tights, and blue shoes.

In a post shared to Facebook, Adalyn’s mother stated is attracted to water, animals, plants, and alders, and she would also be drawn to things like campers, sheds, pools, and swing sets.

Police are also asking residents on Random Island to check their properties and vehicles for Adalym. Anyone who sees Adalyn, or has any information, is asked to please contact the Clarenville RCMP immediately at 709-466-3211.

An image of missing child Adalyn Skinner, shared to Facebook.