The Corner Brook Winter Carnival kicked off on Friday and today is day four.

Today is a civic holiday in the city.

There are several events taking place today including the Family Fun Day in the Park from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Margaret Bowater Park.

City Hall and City Administrative Offices along with most businesses are closed today and there will be no curbside green bin, recycling, or garbage collection.

The annual event, now in its 52nd year runs until March 2.