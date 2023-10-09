City to name Firefighter of the Year

The City of St. John’s will present the Firefighter of the Year Award tomorrow.

The Rotary Club of St. John’s initiated the Firefighter of the Year Award in 2015 to recognize and honor professionals within the St. John’s Regional Fire Department who through their exceptional performance at their job and in the Community, have distinguished themselves above and beyond the call of duty.

The Rotary Club of St. John’s Firefighter of the Year Award acknowledges a firefighter or crew who demonstrate outstanding acts of character, commitment and compassion to both profession and community. All members of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department below the rank of Fire Chief are eligible.

NTV News will be covering the story