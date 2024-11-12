City Seeking Feedback on University Area and Cowan Heights Neighbourhoods

The City of St. John’s is inviting residents and businesses to provide feedback and ideas to support the development of new neighborhood plans for the University Area and Cowan Heights.

“We want the input of local residents as we plan for the future of their neighbourhoods,” said Councillor Maggie Burton, lead for Planning. “With growth on the horizon, we want to work with each community to collaborate on a vision that has room for new development while respecting the needs of those who already live there.”

The neighbourhood plans aim to adapt and apply the objectives, policies, land use designations and planning approaches of the Envision St. John’s Municipal Plan to a local context. To shape these new plans, the City is gathering feedback on the following key points:

Mix of land uses

Height and density of development

Transportation

Open spaces

Protection of natural and cultural heritage features



This engagement opportunity is open to all residents and businesses, with a particular focus on those living and working in the neighbourhoods. Additionally, the project team will connect with key committees and interested parties, including local community groups and institutions. A variety of tools are available to support engagement, including:

Complete the Cowan Heights survey and/or the University Area survey;

Submit ideas at EngageStJohns.ca. A project page has been set up for both the Cowan Heights and University Area neighbourhoods;

Attend an open house session or pop-up event (schedule below);

Email [email protected] ; and/or

; and/or Call 311 and ask to speak to a member of the project team.

Feedback will be collected until Dec. 8. Findings will be shared with the public prior to the development of the final neighborhood plans.

Engagement Event Schedule



For the Cowan Heights neighbourhood, the following open houses have been scheduled:

Online Open House: Tuesday, November 19 from 7 to 8 p.m. (Registration required to receive a Zoom link)

In-Person Open House:Thursday, November 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at École St. Matthew’s School, 119 Cowan Avenue (No registration required)



For the University Area neighbourhood, the following open houses have been scheduled:

Online Open House: Thursday, November 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. (Registration required to receive a Zoom link)

In-Person Open House: Tuesday, November 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market, 245 Freshwater Road (No registration required)



In addition, a pop-up event to discuss both neighbourhood plans will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the St. John’s Community Market, 245 Freshwater Road (No registration required).

If accommodations are required for an in-person meeting or to provide feedback, email [email protected] or call 311 and ask to speak with a member of the project team.





