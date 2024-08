The City of St. John’s is seeking feedback to enhance and improve the user experience at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

Engagement will be open from August 14 and can be completed through an online survey, the Engage St. John’s project page, email or telephone. Additionally, in-person surveys will be conducted from August 14 to 30 at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

Feedback will be accepted until September 29.

This engagement is part of a long-term plan to prepare for 2026 and beyond.