City offices closed in St. John’s for Orangemen’s Day

The City of St. John’s will be observing Orangemen’s Day today. As a result, City offices will be closed today.

There are some services still operating such as garbage and recycling, although Robin Hood Bay is open for commercial users only.

All City parking by-laws are still in street cleaning will still go ahead.

The Visitor Information Centre is open.

Recreating facilities and day camp programs are operating. The Bannerman Park and Bowring Park pools are open. Splash pads at Bowring, Bannerman and Kenmount Park are open and washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.