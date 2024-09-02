City offices closed in St. John’s for Labour Day

Due to the Labour Day holiday today, all offices and facilities in the City of St. John’s are closed.

There will be no garbage and recycling collection and Robin Hood Bay is closed. The Visitor Information Centre is also closed.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled on Mon. Sept 2, starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however, paid parking will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.

Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Kenmount Terrace Community Centre splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk. Today is the final day of operation for the splash pads. Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Terrace Community Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.