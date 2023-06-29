City of St. John’s working with St. John’s Airport Authority to provide more flight paths to & from the province

Air access continues to be a challenge in this province. A subject that has raised several concerns, for citizens and tourists. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
RCMP dismantles synthetic firearm manufacturing and trafficking operation in Harbour GraceBy Web Team — 15 hours ago
Police have dismantled a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26, in Harbour Grace.
49-year-old John Byrne and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and are charged with a number of serious criminal offences.
The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.
The following items were located and seized from inside the home:
- 16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored
- A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing
- A large quantity of 3D printed magazines
- A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts
- A 3D printer
- A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers
- 10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles
- A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour
NTV's Rosie Mullaley is covering the story, and will have more information at 6:00PM, on the NTV Evening Newshour.
NL Hydro holds AGM in downtown St. John’sBy Ben Cleary — 9 hours ago
Today NL Hydro held their annual general meeting in downtown St. John’s.
NTV’s Ben Cleary was there, and has the latest on the public utility.Post Views: 80
Province and Ottawa teaming up to expand rebate programs to switch from oil to electric heatBy Bailey Howard — 9 hours ago
The province and Ottawa are teaming up to expand the rebate program to help households make the switch from oil to electric heat.
NTV’s Bailey Howard tells us more.Post Views: 120