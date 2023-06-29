News

City of St. John’s working with St. John’s Airport Authority to provide more flight paths to & from the province

By Becky Daley
Published on June 29, 2023 at 8:03 pm

Air access continues to be a challenge in this province. A subject that has raised several concerns, for citizens and tourists. NTV’s Becky Daley reports. 

Post Views: 137



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top