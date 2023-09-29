City of St. John’s to observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The City of St. John’s will observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Saturday to honour survivors, their families and Indigenous communities, and to raise awareness about the legacy of residential schools in Canada. The capital city will also raise an orange flag today City Hall will be lit orange over the weekend.

Please note the following:

Most City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2.

All recreation facilities and community centres will be closed on Saturday and will be open on Monday, Oct. 2.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday.