City of St. John’s Seeks Input for New Recreation Master Plan

The City of St. John’s is seeking ideas and feedback from residents and the community to support the development of a new Recreation Master Plan. Once complete, the plan will shape the future of recreation facilities, spaces and programs for the next ten years.

“Recreation plays a crucial role in promoting physical and mental well-being, fostering social connections, and enhancing overall quality of life,” said Councillor Jill Bruce, lead for Community Services. “With your ideas and feedback, we can build an innovative and progressive roadmap to guide the delivery of meaningful recreation services for all ages and abilities for years to come.”

The Recreation Master Plan will support the delivery of quality recreation opportunities to proactively manage the current and future investment in recreation opportunities. The plan will provide a long-term foundation for planning and decision-making, along with actionable recommendations that will build on the City’s current strengths in the provision of recreation facilities, programs, and services for all residents.

This engagement opportunity is open to all residents, as well as community groups and organizations. A variety of tools are available to support engagement, including:

An online survey;

Submit ideas on the EngageStJohns.ca project page;

Community discussion sessions and pop-up events (schedule below)

Email [email protected] ; and/or

; and/or Call 311 and ask to speak to a member of the project team.

“The Recreation Master Plan is a collective vision that will shape how we live, play and connect with each other. I encourage all City residents to provide their feedback, which will help build the foundation of our recreation programs and services for the next decade,” added Councillor Bruce.

Feedback will be received until March 31, 2024.