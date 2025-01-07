City of St. John’s seeking feedback on the Downtown Pedestrian Mall

The City of St. John’s invites businesses and organizations in the downtown area to share their perspectives on the Downtown Pedestrian Mall. The feedback collected will help shape the plan for the Downtown Pedestrian Mall for 2026 and beyond.

Engagement will be open from January 7 to February 9. Feedback can be provided by:

Completing the online survey for businesses.

Providing feedback during a business engagement session.

Sending an email to [email protected] ; or

; or Calling 311 and asking to speak to a member of the project team.

Engagement sessions, organized by business sector, will take place from Monday, January 20 to Wednesday, February 5. For more information about the project and to register for a session, visit Engage St. John’s.