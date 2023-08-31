City of St. John’s Labour Day schedule

Due to the Labour Day holiday on Mon. Sept. 4 all City offices and facilities will be closed.
Please note:
- Garbage and recycling collection will not occur on Monday, it will be collected on Tues. Sept. 5 along with the regular Tuesday collection. Waste collection time may be later than usual as waste from two areas will be collected.
- Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled on Mon. Sept 4, starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.
- Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is closed to residential and commercial users on Labour Day.
- All City parking by-laws are still in effect, however paid parking will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.
- The Visitor Information Centre will be closed on Labour Day.
- Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Kenmount Terrace Community Centre splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk. Note that Mon. Sept. 4 is the final day of operation for the splash pads.
- Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Terrace Community Park, and Quidi Vidi Lake.