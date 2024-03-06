City of St. John’s approves funding for community-based service providers

Today, St. John’s City Council approved $477,000 as part of the Building Safer Communities Grant Program to support community-based service providers in developing or strengthening crime and violence prevention and intervention initiatives for children, youth, young adults, and their families.

An internal evaluation committee recommended funding for the following three projects:

· Iris Kirby House – $130,000

To provide specialized counselling services for children and youth living temporarily at the Iris Kirby House including a mental health and wellbeing counsellor, the redesign of three spaces and crisis prevention and intervention training for staff.

· Thrive CYN St. John’s Inc. – $150,000

In partnership with businesses and business associations, propose to develop a street-based outreach program that will operate exclusively in the downtown core. Outreach staff will be available for 35 hours per week to provide support, crisis interventions, referrals and community connections, and harm reduction supplies to vulnerable individuals.

· MacMorran Community Centre Corp. and Buckmaster’s Circle Community Centre Inc. – $197,000

To address the root causes of violence in eight low-income neighbourhoods within the city. Funds will primarily support staff to work with youth ages 8-12 to develop neighbourhood-based programming to address the risk factors and strengthen protective factors.

The City of St. John’s launched this new grant program in January 2024 thanks to funding secured from Public Safety Canada’s Building Safer Communities Fund.