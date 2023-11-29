City of Mount Pearl receives $6.5 million in multi-year capital works funding

The Provincial Government has allocated approximately $6.5 million to the City of Mount Pearl for municipal infrastructure improvements through the 2023-26 Multi-Year Capital Works Funding Program.

More than $3.6 million will be spent on the construction of a new community centre for the city, with the remainder allocated for water and sewer upgrades in the Holden Street/Ingerman Street section of the city.

The Multi-Year Capital Works Program allows larger municipalities to avail of three-year blocks of funding, which supports improved planning and scheduling of work for major infrastructure projects. Funding is cost shared between provincial and municipal governments that have been designated as multi-year communities. Typical projects eligible for Multi-Year Capital Works funding are water and/or sewer, paving and/or road construction, municipal buildings and recreation facilities.

“With this announcement, the City of Mount Pearl is poised for growth. This is yet another commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery and meeting the diverse needs of our residents. We look forward to renewing vital infrastructure and building our new community centre.” – Dave Aker, Mayor of Mount Pearl