City of Mount Pearl looking for an artist to design Indigenous Mural

As part of its ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, Indigenous artists with a connection to an Indigenous community in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those from urban Indigenous communities, are invited to submit an expression of interest to design and produce a permanent public mural in the City of Mount Pearl.

The selected artist will design and produce a permanent mural on the stage at Centennial Park, a central and highly visible location next to Mount Pearl City Hall.

According to Justin Campbell, Director of Advocacy at First Light, “First Light welcomes this early step by the City of Mount Pearl as it continues to act on its 2024 Declaration in Support of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The City has always been home to a diverse and vibrant urban Indigenous community – but one that too often has gone unrecognized in public spaces. We are proud to support a project that honours the creativity and leadership of Indigenous artists on the land where the City now stands.”

This is an opportunity to contribute to the city’s cultural landscape, make a powerful artistic statement, and celebrate Indigenous identity through public art.

Deadline to submit is August 8. More information and guidelines can be found at: mountpearl.ca/indigenous-art.