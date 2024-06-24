City facilities closed in St. John’s in observance of National Indigenous Peoples Day

In St. John’s today city offices and recreation facilities will be closed in observance of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Garbage and recycling will be collected and Robin Hood Bay will be open for commercial users only.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday is not a Shops Closing Holiday.

Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled. Vehicles that are not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.

The Visitor Information Centre will be open.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park and Quidi Vidi Lake. Additionally, splash pads at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre and Bannerman Park will be open.