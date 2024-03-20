City Awards Over $1.7M in Community and Capital Grants

At the March 19, 2024 City Council Meeting, over $1.7 million was approved for Community and Capital Grants. For 2024, community grants total $1,264,400 and capital grants total $499,960 plus $9983.06 in waived permit fees.

The City of St. John’s grants and subsidies program makes available financial and other resources to nonprofit groups, organizations and individuals whose programming supports the City’s strategic directions.

Community grant applications are received in the following categories:

Community Groups and Organizations

Special Events and Festivals

Sport Groups and Organizations

Youth Travel Sport and Non-Sport

Artist and Arts Organizations

For 2024, 14 organizations received Capital Grants, which are awarded to eligible applicants for capital purchases, such as building repairs or construction.

Applicants are reviewed by the internal grants committee while grants to artists are reviewed by a jury of their peers.