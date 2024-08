The Churchill Park Music Festival kicks off tonight.

Tonight Canadian Rock Icons headline a night of Canadian bands including special guests Arkells and James Barker Band.

At 4:45 p.m. it’s Nick Earle & The Reckless Hearts followed by the James Barker Band at 6:15 p.m., Arkells is up at 7:45 p.m. and then it’s Nickelback at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Superstar Pitbull, aka Mr. Worldwide, headlines night two of the Churchill Park Music Festival.

Events continue next weekend.