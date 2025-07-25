Churchill Park Music Festival kicks off tonight in St. John’s; rock icons Def Leppard to open four-day event

Some of music’s biggest names will be in the province this weekend. International superstars, like The Killers, rock icons Def Leppard, country music star Blake Shelton – and his wife, global pop star Gwen Stefani – all headlining at this year’s Churchill Park Music Festival.

The four-day event kicks off tonight with rock legends. Def Leppard, who last performed in the province in the early 1990s, are one of the most successful hard rock bands of all-time, blending hair metal with glam rock, with their pop ballads earning them global success over the decades.

The capital city turns country Saturday night to welcome country music and television star, Blake Shelton. He’s charted over 40 hit singles, and has received nine Grammy Award nominations throughout his career, including two for best album. Sunday’s headliner is global sensation Gwen Stefani, who rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt. She’s won Grammy’s, has a number of hit singles and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Closing out the Churchill Park Festival on Tuesday is The Killers. The band’s seven chart-topping albums have made them one of music’s best. In fact, they’re considered one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, selling almost 30 million albums worldwide.

It’s the fourth year for the Churchill Park Music Festival – with past acts including the likes of Shania Twain, Alanis Morrissette, Nickelback, Matchbox 20 and Pitbull.