Churchill Falls residents ordered to evacuate to Happy Valley-Goose Bay due to wildfires

Photo Credit: Ralpha Dawe
Churchill Falls is under an evacuation order because of changing conditions of the forest fire around the community.
Residents were asked to evacuate by 8:15 p.m. Anyone needing transportation is asked to go to the Town Centre Foyer or the Staffhouse Bus area.
“I am in touch with officials and we will be there to help in any way we can,” Premier Andrew Furey posted on social media.
Forestry officials are advising people to head east to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The YMCA in Goose Bay has been designated as the check-in point for evacuees.
“All support teams are on alert I ask all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians tonight to pray for the safety of our friends and their families in Churchill Falls,” Labrador MP Yvonne Jones posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, which operates the Churchill Falls Generating Station, released a statement saying it has mobilized its emergency response protocols in response to the evacuation order.
“At this time, we are focused on the safety of everyone from Churchill Falls,” the corporation said. “We have approximately 750 residents and contractors who have have to evacuate. … We are co-ordinating with the province, local officials, the Red Cross, the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and other groups that have reached out to offer assistance.
“We have a small crew of essential personnel that will stay on site at the generating station as long as it is safe to do so. Evacuation plans are also in place for this team, if required.”
You can prepare by doing the following:
- Look in on friends and loved ones who may not monitor media regularly.
- Keep electronic devices and cell phones charged, including mobile chargers.
- Have your vehicle(s) filled with gas.
- Sign up for Churchill Falls Mobile Alerts & Community Notices and visitca for updates.
- Keep informed and monitor local media and NL’s Active Wildfire Dashboard and Government NL’s Forest Fire Season page for Public Notices and helpful links.